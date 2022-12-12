Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 1.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

