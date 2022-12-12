Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,576 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,974,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,445,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $66.48 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.51). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $250.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

