BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,851 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Stock Down 0.8 %

VWO traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.83. 131,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,281,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

