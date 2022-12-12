BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,569 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $148.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

