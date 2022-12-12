BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after purchasing an additional 244,136 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $232,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,577. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

