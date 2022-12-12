BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,655,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F.N.B. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $11,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

FNB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,419. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

