BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBWD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $15.75. 205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.