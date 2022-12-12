BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,798 shares of company stock worth $12,761,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.48. 95,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,401,330. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

