BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $483.81. 5,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,387. The company has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.65 and a 200 day moving average of $434.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $333.42 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

