BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 518,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,621,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

