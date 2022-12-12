BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,884 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,755 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

