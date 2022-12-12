Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($105.26) to €95.00 ($100.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($100.00) to €80.00 ($84.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

