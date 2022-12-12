Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Barclays Stock Up 2.3 %

BCS stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. Barclays has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 777.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

