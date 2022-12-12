Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKIMF. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.00 ($6.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.37) to €5.95 ($6.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.00) to €7.00 ($7.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Trading Up 0.2 %

BKIMF opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.