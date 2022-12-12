Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Baidu worth $80,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 155.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after buying an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 16.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.61.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
