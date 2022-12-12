B90 (LON:B90) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.00

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 266050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

B90 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.64. The firm has a market cap of £8.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55.

About B90

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. The company is also involved in the provision of marketing and promotion of gaming websites, lottery, and online financial trading.

