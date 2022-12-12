B. Riley Begins Coverage on Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.21. 4,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.