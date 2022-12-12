Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 794.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

