Audius (AUDIO) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Audius has a market capitalization of $136.61 million and $5.16 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

