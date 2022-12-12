Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 6,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATVDY remained flat at $3.79 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.