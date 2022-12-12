Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 6,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATVDY remained flat at $3.79 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.79.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile
