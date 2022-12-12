ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ASML by 13.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ASML by 199.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 7.1% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 46,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($770.53) to €745.00 ($784.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($547.37) to €680.00 ($715.79) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $598.15. 10,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,054. The firm has a market cap of $245.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.87. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $817.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

