ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €700.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) received a €700.00 ($736.84) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($736.84) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($726.32) price target on ASML in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($694.74) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($647.37) target price on ASML in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ASML from €550.00 ($578.95) to €650.00 ($684.21) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

ASML Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.