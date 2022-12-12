Ashley Zickefoose Buys 3,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) CMO Ashley Zickefoose bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,830.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 3.7 %

PLAY stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.