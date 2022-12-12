Ashley Zickefoose Buys 3,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CMO Ashley Zickefoose bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,830.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 3.7 %

PLAY stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.