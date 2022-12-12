Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 28.2% Higher

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) rose 28.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 250,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 383,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 25.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$213.57 million and a P/E ratio of -20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources ( TSE:AOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

