Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.57.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.64.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 420,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,842,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after acquiring an additional 118,587 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.