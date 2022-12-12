Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0738

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $73.71 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00074918 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00056143 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009405 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024416 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005087 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000157 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.