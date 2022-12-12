Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.90. 5,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 223,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $676.53 million, a PE ratio of 418.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Arco Platform

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Arco Platform had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,968,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,293,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth about $9,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 961,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after buying an additional 266,122 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

