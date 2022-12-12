Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Update

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 715,000 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 12,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 33.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcimoto

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283,769 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Trading Down 12.8 %

Arcimoto stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 336,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $190.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcimoto Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on FUV. Dawson James lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Arcimoto to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

