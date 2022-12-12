AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Up 204.8% in November

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AppYea Price Performance
OTCMKTS:APYP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 21,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. AppYea has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
About AppYea
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppYea (APYP)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.