AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Up 204.8% in November

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AppYea Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APYP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 21,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. AppYea has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Get AppYea alerts:

About AppYea

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AppYea, Inc operates as a digital health company that designs, patents, and produces sensor monitoring and software solutions for snoring and sleep apnea. It develops SleepX App, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect snoring events in real time; DreamIT, a night wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX APP for treating snoring; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect incidents of sleep apnea in real time; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX PRO app for the treatment of sleep apnea.

Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.