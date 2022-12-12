AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $10.36 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.66.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $4,043,066.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,186,933.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,835.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $4,043,066.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,933.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,432,190 shares of company stock valued at $32,214,031. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in AppLovin by 7.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

