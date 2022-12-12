Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Down 5.7%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) was down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 2,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 89,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Anterix Stock Down 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

Get Anterix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 920 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $33,948.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 920 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $33,948.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 8,332 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $301,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,531 shares of company stock valued at $345,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

Anterix Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after buying an additional 305,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49,341 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.2% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 503,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 20.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 56,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.