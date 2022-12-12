Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Down 5.7%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) was down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 2,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 89,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.
Anterix Stock Down 4.7 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.
In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 920 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $33,948.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 920 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $33,948.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 8,332 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $301,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,531 shares of company stock valued at $345,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
