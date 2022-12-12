Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Reaches $1,247.76 on Top Exchanges

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $36.60 million and $48,395.90 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,247.76 or 0.07352206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

