Analyzing EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EastGroup Properties and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 5 2 0 2.29 Postal Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus price target of $167.13, suggesting a potential upside of 9.02%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. EastGroup Properties pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 671.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Postal Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $409.48 million 16.31 $157.56 million $5.25 29.20 Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 7.22 $2.06 million $0.14 108.29

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. EastGroup Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 47.23% 12.15% 6.11% Postal Realty Trust 6.52% 1.20% 0.75%

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Postal Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

