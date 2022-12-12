Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) PT at $36.25

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.
WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
