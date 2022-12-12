Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) PT at $36.25

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 359,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

