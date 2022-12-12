Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price at $473.13

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $473.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $420.63 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.49.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

