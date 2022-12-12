Analysts Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Target Price at $33.42

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

