American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,631,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 171,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.99% of American Tower worth $1,183,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in American Tower by 11.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT opened at $214.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

