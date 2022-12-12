American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 225.0% in November

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMLM traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,963. American Lithium Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

