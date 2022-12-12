American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 225.0% in November

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMLM traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,963. American Lithium Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
About American Lithium Minerals
