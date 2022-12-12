Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.00

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.00 and last traded at $85.02, with a volume of 5446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

