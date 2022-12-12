Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATUS. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. New Street Research cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.31.

ATUS stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 112.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 141.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,383 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

