Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,908.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,795 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $906,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,198,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 22,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,868,695. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

