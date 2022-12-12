Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) to Issue None Dividend of $5.42 on January 3rd

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 5.418 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $2.34 on Monday, reaching $151.49. 247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,427. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average of $149.77. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

