Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $546.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 135,606 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 52,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.