Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alight by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Alight by 27.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 194,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alight by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 461,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,033,000 after buying an additional 542,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

