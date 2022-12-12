Algorand (ALGO) Reaches One Day Volume of $54.15 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $54.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00075131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00055588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024344 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005117 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,534,854 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,144,427 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

