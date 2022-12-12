Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45.43 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $45.43 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00075207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00056226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024509 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005013 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,535,555 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,145,129 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.