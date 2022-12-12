Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT Lowered to SEK 265 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $299.57.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

