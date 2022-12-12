Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $46.99 million and $8.21 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

