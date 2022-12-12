Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 217.0% in November

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 217.0% from the November 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.32. 16,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

