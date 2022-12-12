Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 217.0% in November

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 217.0% from the November 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.32. 16,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34.
About Agricultural Bank of China
