AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGFMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF remained flat at $5.02 during midday trading on Monday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $6.53.
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
